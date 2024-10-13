Over Half of Oregon Dentists Don’t Accept Low-Income Patients on Government Insurance. Here’s Why.

In interviews with state officials, dentists explain how the state’s convoluted reimbursement systems undermine efforts to increase access to oral health care.

Stomatological equipment in a dentist's clinic. (irishe4kaaa/Shutterstock)
By Lucas Manfield

Oregon dentists don’t like dealing with the Oregon Health Plan. Depending on the region, 55% to 70% of dentists say they don’t accept patients on Medicaid at all, according to the Oregon Health Authority. That makes finding a dentist a problem for low-income Oregonians, particularly those who live in rural areas.

The agency is trying to change that—but first, it needs to understand why it’s happening.

Jon McElfresh, of OHA, led a team of researchers to do just that. With funding from a $1.6 million federal grant, they interviewed OHA staff who administer the state’s Medicaid program, the Oregon Health Plan. Now, they’ve compiled the results. What they found was a gaping disconnect between theory and reality.

State officials told McElfresh’s team that enrolling in OHP and obtaining reimbursements was a “fairly straightforward and clear.” Unfortunately, McElfresh said in a webinar recorded Oct. 9 and distributed by OHA, “this narrative ran counter to the experience described by dental practices.”

Here’s what those dentists said, according to McElfresh:

The process to file Medicaid insurance claims was tedious. Coverage was insufficient for many common dental procedures, like wisdom teeth removals or dentures. And, the state didn’t do a good job communicating what was covered and what wasn’t.

“Often, providers were not aware in a change in the covered services until they had filed a Medicaid claim and the claim was denied,” McElfresh said.

His team issued a series of recommendations, from increasing Medicaid reimbursement rates to “implementing a communication and outreach plan” in order to “reduce misconceptions about OHP.”

