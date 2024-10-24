OHSU President Danny Jacobs Resigns After Fraught Tenure, Citing “Personal Reasons”

Dr. Danny Jacobs resigned as president of Oregon Health & Science University, according to an email obtained by WW, ending a tenure marked by management missteps that demoralized employees and raised questions about his ability to lead Oregon’s premier health care institution through a takeover of rival Legacy Health.

“After careful consideration and for personal reasons, I have informed board chair Chad Paulson of my intent to resign as president, effective upon the appointment of a successor,” Jacobs said in an email to staff. “I have shared my recommendations on succession planning with him and fully intend to stay engaged in an advisory role during the transition.”

That transition may last just a day, according to an email from Chad Paulson, who recently became chair of OHSU’s board (replacing Wayne Monfries, an ally of Jacobs).

“After careful consideration of what is best for the university and its statewide mission, the OHSU board of directors will contemplate a resolution at the board meeting tomorrow to appoint Nate Selden, M.D., Ph.D., the next president of OHSU, effective immediately for a term of three years, upon approval,” Paulson said in an email to staff. “Please join me in thanking Dr. Jacobs for his contributions to OHSU and the state of Oregon for six-plus years, and supporting Dr. Selden as the board considers his candidacy for president tomorrow.”

Selden became dean of the OHSU School of Medicine in June.