Portland Cat’s Bird Flu Death Prompts Lawsuit

A bereaved Portland cat owner has filed a lawsuit in Multnomah County Circuit Court against a raw pet food company for allegedly infecting his cat with a fatal case of H5N1 bird flu. The suit is against Wild Coast Pet Foods, an Olympia, Wash., company that specializes in raw, “human-grade” pet food.

The lawsuit is for “unlawful trade practices” by omitting from its advertisement that raw chicken has a particularly high risk of exposure to the H5N1 virus and that cats are particularly susceptible, according to the court filing.

In late January, Portlander Tim Hanson fed Kira, his 4-year-old female cat, Wild Coast cat food containing raw chicken. By early February, Kira fell ill and tested positive for bird flu. She had to be euthanized at DoveLewis Veterinary Hospital on Feb. 9. Her kitty brother, Jen, also tested positive for bird flu after eating Wild Coast but has made a full recovery.

Hanson sued to recoup the expense of the $48 cat food and the veterinary bills, which ran him $7,952. “The fact that they knew cats were getting sick and weren’t responding is what was concerning me,” Hanson says.

Wild Coast Pet Foods has since voluntarily recalled multiple lots of its Chicken Feline Formula and has transitioned to fully cooked poultry recipes to eliminate any risk.

Tyler Duncan, founder of Wild Coast, did not respond to WW’s request for comment but did write a letter to customers on the company website.

“We were devastated to learn of the passing of a beloved pet, and our hearts go out to the owner,” Duncan wrote.