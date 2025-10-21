Amid Federal Shutdown, SNAP Payments Set to Lapse for 750,000 Oregonians

As the federal shutdown drags on, food assistance benefits for some 750,000 Oregonians—and millions of other Americans—are set to lapse after Oct. 31, the state says.

The Oregon Department of Human Services on Monday began sending notices of the looming freeze to the Oregonians who receive benefits through the federally funded Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. (That’s 1 in 6 people living in the state.)

“During this time of uncertainty, we encourage everyone who receives SNAP to familiarize themselves with the free food resources in their community and to make a plan for what they will do if they do not receive their food benefits in November on time,” said ODHS Acting Director Liesl Wendt, in a written statement.

The federal government has been shut down since Oct. 1 as Congress fails to agree on a budget, with federal employees generally gettin furloughed or working without pay—though the Trump administration has redirected some funds to pay certain military and federal law enforcement personnel.

The key dispute between Democrats and Republicans is whether to let the Pandemic-era enhanced subsidies of certain private insurance plans on the Affordable Care Act Marketplaces lapse. Democrats point out that without those subsidies, insurance premiums for millions of Americans are set to spike, but Republicans say they don’t want to be held hostage negotiating such a massive potential expenditure amid a shutdown, for which they blame Democrats.

The Trump administration has shown little urgency to end the shutdown, instead using it as an opportunity to try to further cull the federal workforce.

In the meantime, the shutdown is having cascading effects. The SNAP program is funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture but administered by states. On Oct. 10, the Trump Administration notified states that it was directing them not to begin the process of distributing November SNAP benefits until further notice.

“SNAP has funding available for benefits and operations through the month of October,” said the letter from the USDA to states. “However, if the current lapse in appropriations continues, there will be insufficient funds to pay full November SNAP benefits for approximately 42 million individuals across the Nation.”

Oregon families enrolled in SNAP receive an average of $300 a month, the state says.

In a news release Monday, Gov. Tina Kotek’s office noted that, as SNAP benefits are set to freeze, the Trump Administration continues to fund U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, “sending a clear message that the administration is prioritizing other matters ahead of putting food on tables for Oregonians.”

This, Kotek said in a statement, “is a cruel and unacceptable situation. President Trump should focus on feeding families by negotiating a deal with Congress, not doing other things like deploying troops in American cities on taxpayers’ dime.”

The White House did not respond to a request for comment. But on the top of the USDA website, the Trump Administration has posted a banner: “Due to the Radical Left Democrat shutdown, this government website will not be updated during the funding lapse. President Trump has made it clear he wants to keep the government open and support those who feed, fuel, and clothe the American people.”