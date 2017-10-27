"Part of the reason the team started kneeling was because the oppression people of color face on a daily basis. I'm very privileged to go to this school and live in this community, and when I hear stories and talk to people about things they face and where they live and come from, I want to be able to use that privilege as a platform to help them, to be their voice when they can't speak," Wilson says. "I feel like it's so crucial at this point in our lives to do something on this big of a scale. It shows people that we're in this cause and we all have to tackle this."