Dan Ryan, the CEO of the Portland non-profit All Hands Raised, announced today that he will step down June 30.
Ryan, who came to the organization after working in development at Oregon Ballet Theater and at Portland State University, broadened the focus of what began as the Portland Schools Foundation.
Earlier in its existence, the nonprofit focused heavily on increasing school funding and served only PPS. Today, All Hands Raised, which has an annual budget of $5.6 million, concentrates on educational equity and serves six Multnomah County schools districts.
"I am extremely proud of our work," Ryan said in a statement. "I will leave with the satisfaction of delivering on a promise we all made to our community, and with great confidence in the staff, Board, Leadership Council and the countless partners who work directly with our children and youth."
Ryan said he has not yet decided what he will do next.
