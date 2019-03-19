Two of the four members up for re-election to the Portland School Board in June have opted not to run: Julie Esparza Brown, who represents Zone 1, and Mike Rosen, who represents Zone 7.
Andrew Scott, deputy chief operating officer at Metro and Portland's former budget chief, will seek Esparza Brown's spot. Pastor Eilidh Lowery is running for Rosen's seat.
Amy Kohnstamm (Zone 3) is running for re-election, and Paul Anthony (Zone 2) has not announced whether he will run again. But three candidates are already vying for Anthony's seat: Shanice Clarke (a program coordinator at Portland State University), Carlos Richard (a program director at the nonprofit United Way), and Michelle DePass (a Portland Housing Bureau official).
No candidates have announced they are running against Kohnstamm.
