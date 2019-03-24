The day after the filing deadline for the May election, the local teachers union endorsed three candidates for Portland Public Schools' board.
The Portland Associations of Teachers Political Action Committee on March 22 endorsed Michelle DePass, a staffer at the Housing Bureau, in Zone 2; pastor Eilidh Lowery, in Zone 7; as well as Amy Kohnstamm, the incumbent in Zone 3.
The union did not yet have an endorsement in Zone 1. Three incumbents elected not to run for reelection for the volunteer post, with Kohnstamm as the one exception.
The endorsements from the Portland Associations of Teachers Political Action Committee carry significant weight in the election.
Four years ago, they endorsed the winner in three of the four PPS board races, and two years ago, two of the three candidates they endorsed went on to win.
