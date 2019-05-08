Last June 8, Nicole Gililland was in her car behind an abandoned house in Lakeside, Ore., waiting to die.

She’d taken 27 Ambien and, for good measure, shot up three bags of what she thought was heroin. Her years of work as a paramedic had taken her to more than a few overdose scenes, and she figured it seemed as good a way to go as any.

“I understand now,” she says, “what a person is thinking in that moment, and they’re thinking they’re doing their loved ones a favor.”

Thirteen hours after taking the drugs, she woke up, sick as a dog. The heroin turned out to have been cut with meth—so it didn’t kill her.

The 31-year-old mother of two had been doing well as a nursing student at Southwestern Oregon Community College in Coos Bay. She was making the dean’s list and was about a year away from graduating.

That all began to fall apart early last year, when Gililland claims the college decided to run her out of school after it found out she used to perform in porn.

This February, she filed a federal lawsuit against the school and some of its personnel, charging them with breach of contract, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and subjecting her to a hostile educational environment.

Experts say this lawsuit, in a remote corner of Oregon, could be the first time a plaintiff has used Title IX to make an accusation of discrimination based on a person’s status as a current or former sex worker.

A woman doesn’t have to have worked in the sex industry to know how her own sexuality can be weaponized against her. Her future can be threatened by as little as a leaked topless selfie. If being fired for that is a form of gender discrimination, what about harassment based on having done sex work? Gililland’s suit will test whether the law—especially Title IX—protects sex workers from discrimination.

Neither SWOCC nor its attorney would comment on this story, citing ongoing litigation.