Maude Lamont, a Philadelphia native who has been acting principal of Wilson High School since 2018, resigned this week after WW asked Portland Public Schools if it was investigating her for taking narcotics from the high school's evidence room.
The announcement of her resignation came May 13, three days after WW asked the school district questions about the alleged February incident.
The district is not speaking about the reason for Lamont's resignation. "We are aware of the allegations and are taking all appropriate steps to address them," says district spokesman Harry Esteve. "It is a confidential personnel matter, so we are not able to discuss details." Meanwhile, Lamont did not respond to emails from WW.
The alleged incident took place Feb. 14, when, several sources tell WW, four Portland Public Schools employees were walking out of a drug and alcohol hearing at Wilson. They noticed Lamont and another administrator in the evidence room down the hall, standing with their backs to them, rifling through a usually locked filing cabinet meant for the safekeeping of narcotics and weapons confiscated on school property.
"I saw Maude Lamont and [vice principal] Jason Breaker in the evidence room. I knew that as the room that has all the drugs in it," one PPS employee, who spoke on condition of anonymity out of fear of retaliation, told WW. "Maude was back there, stooped over with envelopes."
Beyond that, in an email obtained by WW dated Feb. 19, a Wilson employee asked Lamont's secretary what had happened to some of the evidence kept in the drug room—specifically, envelopes that were later found empty. The secretary replied she didn't know but assumed Lamont had disposed of the envelopes' contents.
If so, that would have violated school policy and protocol about how to handle such evidence.
When school district staff members confiscate drugs from students, Portland Police Bureau policy says they are supposed to handle the delivery of confiscated narcotics to a central school district property room.
School resource officers are supposed to follow bureau property and evidence handling procedure, which states that a chain of custody must be maintained by signing property evidence receipts for confiscated property and materials.
Several Wilson staff told WW that Wilson didn't even start keeping this kind of log until March 6, 20 days after Lamont was first seen in the evidence room.
None of WW's sources knew what type of confiscated evidence was in the file cabinet Feb. 14.
But the event spurred an investigation of Lamont, who has worked for the district for the past 15 years.
Calendars obtained by WW show school district officials spent almost seven hours conducting an investigation at Wilson High on March 20 and 21. The purpose of the investigation wasn't disclosed on the calendars, but on April 3, PPS denied WW's request for records regarding Lamont because of "a pending personnel investigation" of her.
The calendar shows nine district employees were invited April 25 to discuss a "termination recommendation for a PPS principal. Asst sup [Joe LaFountaine] is strongly in favor. Legal has viability questions."
WW reached out to Lamont and the district May 10 about the allegations. She never replied. But on May 13, district Assistant Superintendent LaFountaine told Wilson staff at a 3:30 meeting that Lamont had resigned.
Being a principal of a large high school is like being a mayor of a city. Principals delegate staff assignments and manage the school's budget and personnel. They also oversee investigations into students who violate school policy.
Lamont's ascent to the helm of Wilson came last fall, when longtime Principal Brian Chatard resigned suddenly a few days into the school year.
A parent of a soon-to-be graduating senior at Wilson heard rumors about the alleged incident involving Lamont from a teacher back in April.
"Given the nature of issues Wilson has had this year," the parent said, "I don't find anything unbelievable at this point."
