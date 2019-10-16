Portland Public Schools argues quick access to lockdown alarms for school staff is a priority because it would help students survive an active shooter at a school.

"We do understand that an inadvertent lockdown can cause trauma," says district spokeswoman Karen Werstein, "and our mental health services team works closely with our security team to provide trauma-informed resources to schools to help support students when needed. No system is perfect, and it's regrettable that there is ever a situation where an inadvertent lockdown could happen."