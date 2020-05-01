"The PPS plan is that employees would work four days a week for the rest of the 2019/2020 school year, and have our members make no less than their regular salary," the emails says. "This would be accomplished by using the Work Share program of Oregon and Federal Cares Act funding. Work Share is a program that protects employee income in situations where an employer has to cut employee hours in order to avoid layoffs. By utilizing the Work Share funds, PPS will achieve a temporary furlough, members will keep their pre-furlough health benefit levels, and with the funds from the Work Share program, professional educators would make as much (or more) than they did prior to the cuts."