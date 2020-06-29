On Sunday, June 14, a group of protesters toppled the statue of Thomas Jefferson outside Jefferson High School (Murmurs, WW, June 17, 2020). Community members have long discussed removing the Jefferson statue and renaming the school, arguing it's not appropriate to have a monument to a slave owner in a historically Black neighborhood. A few days later, on the eve of Juneteenth, protesters set fire to a statue of George Washington on Northeast Sandy Boulevard, then pulled the monument off its pedestal. Both statues have now been placed in storage. Here's what our readers had to say: