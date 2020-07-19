Brim-Edwards was on the board when Franklin High School changed its mascot from the Quakers to the Lighting last year after complaints about the appearance of a public school having a religious affiliation. That process looked very similar to how the School Board has agreed to go about changing the name of Wilson High School. Over the next several months, students, alumni and other members of the community will settle on a few possible names, and then the board will have final say what goes up on the building.