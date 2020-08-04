Multnomah County is facing the possibility of two competing measures on the expansion of public support for preschool.
The county commission is scheduled to take up the issue of whether and how to put a pre-school measure on the November ballot at its Aug. 6 board meeting.
The Portland chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America spearheaded an effort called Universal Preschool Now to refer a measure to voters and succeeded this summer in gathering the more than 32,000 signatures necessary to refer a measure called in the middle of the pandemic—a notable achievement.
Meanwhile, a parallel county effort named Preschool for All, led by Commissioner Jessica Vega Pederson, favored a similar but more modest approach that involved phasing in support for preschool. (That measure would need to be referred to voters by the county commission.)
But Pederson and the socialists have come to an agreement to combine forces, the Tribune first reported last week. The technical plan for doing so would involve the county adopting the DSA measure, immediately repealing it, and then referring a compromise version of the measure to voters.
But those machinations might not pass muster if challenged their legality.
"I think if somebody took it to court, they'd win," elections attorney Dan Meek told the Tribune.
Thursday's agenda says there will be a vote on referral but does not spell out the various options the board might pursue.
County Commissioner Sharon Meieran tells WW she supports an approach that makes sure voters have a say on both measures.
Meieran adds that adopting and immediately repealing a measure that voters have made clear through their signatures that they want on the ballot is "in my view subverting the democratic process."
"I have heard there is discussion about the potential to to enact the Universal Preschool Now measure with the intent to then repeal it and have it not go to the ballot," Meieran say. "That is not what the voters signed on for when over 32,000 signed onto the measure. The concept of the enacting but repealing is actually disregarding the will of voters."
"Hopefully, this will not be the case," she adds. "It has been hard to get the full details."
Chair Deborah Kafoury declined to comment. Vega Pederson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
What's not in contention: investment in high-quality preschool helps children at a critical time in their development and provides a strong financial return.
"Economists estimate that the rate of return for funding high quality preschool programs ranges from $7 to $10 for every dollar invested," reads the county's materials on a referral.
