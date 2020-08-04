"Comcast is aware that the internet essential program will not meet the demand of online schooling, especially if there are multiple individuals in that household," wrote Nezbeda in her Aug. 4 complaint. "They are also aware of the high likelihood that families will go over the data cap. In each instance, it creates an opportunity to sell new plans to new customers while using vulnerable children/families during challenging times. And in cases where families couldn't afford it, completely removes their children from online learning as they lost their internet."