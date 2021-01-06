Werstein adds that the district is attempting to accommodate concerns about screen time. "Hosford (and all of our schools) are providing online information, readings, and other materials in paper packets for families who have asked for that understanding not everyone can be (or maybe doesn't want to be) online all day," she says.

The district's pandemic policy on textbooks appears to be patchwork. There's no single set of rules about who gets textbooks—and, in some cases, parents don't know if the books even exist.