"I'm most concerned about historically underserved kids. The studies are all clear that the kids suffering the most are Black and brown students," Kim McGair, parent to a freshman at Grant High School, tells WW. "If a family is multigenerational and they feel they don't want to come back yet, they should have that choice. But that risk isn't big enough in my mind to outweigh the harm of what we're experiencing right now with closed schools."