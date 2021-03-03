The texts also call Jefferson Davis, president of the Confederate States, a "model slave owner," and describe Harriet Tubman as having unusual traits. "[She] was tiny – just five feet tall – but this Harriet was stronger than most men. She could lift great weights, withstand cold and heat, chop down big trees, and go without food when necessary. She had been trained, in childhood, to take abuse. That was part of what it meant to be a slave."