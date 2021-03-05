"Under this order, I'm so proud to say that by March 29 and April 19, kids all across Oregon will see the inside of their classrooms once again," Brown wrote to the directors of the Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Department of Education. "Whether or not public schools should return kids to the classroom this spring is no longer up for discussion: the science and data is clear, schools can return to in-person instruction with a very low risk of COVID-19 transmission, particularly with a vaccinated workforce."