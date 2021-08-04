Nearly 65% of 12- to 17-year-olds in Multnomah County have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. As of Aug. 2, the percentage was 64.6%.
And that’s the maximum percentage of kids who will be fully vaccinated by the time Portland Public Schools opens for the fall on Sept. 1, four weeks from today. WW reviewed the numbers in public data this week, with a return to classrooms imminent.
Only one other Oregon county has a higher vaccination rate in this age group, the youngest demographic approved to receive the COVID vaccine. Statewide, the rate is 49.4%.
But Multnomah County’s relatively high vaccination rate is not even close to a rate that would stop the spread of the virus in a community. Given the rate at which the more contagious Delta variant can spread, herd immunity is estimated to require a vaccination rate closer to 90%.
On July 29, Gov. Kate Brown ordered that students and teachers must wear masks when they return to classrooms next month.
