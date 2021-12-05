Guadalupe Guerrero Is a Finalist for L.A. Schools Job

The Los Angeles Unified School District is closing in on a new superintendent. Among the possible eight finalists, according to the Los Angeles Times: Portland Public Schools Superintendent Guadalupe Guerrero.

Guerrero took the top job in Portland in October 2017 after serving as deputy superintendent in the San Francisco Unified School District. His four-year tenure here is longer than average for a big-city schools chief, according to the Council of the Great City Schools.

The L.A. school district is the nation’s second largest, with nearly 675,000 students (about 13 times the size of Portland Public Schools).