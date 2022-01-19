Site of Former Whitaker School Shot Down by Portland Public Schools Board Members for Safe Rest Village

The proposal for placing one of Portland’s “safe rest villages” at the former Whitaker School site in Northeast Portland is off the table, as two members of the school board who sit on the facilities committee for Portland Public Schools plan on voting against the proposal.

The two members—Julia Brim Edwards and Gary Hollands—plan to vote no on the Whitaker site in a Wednesday afternoon facilities and operations committee meeting, which contains three members: Hollands, Brim Edwards and Amy Kohnstamm.

“There’s a number of reasons why I’m not going to be supportive of it. First, we have a fiduciary responsibility to use our land and properties to support PPS on our mission on educating students, and this proposal doesn’t hit that mark,” Brim Edwards tells WW. “There was also a board resolution from the early 2000s when Whitaker School was removed from the site for environmental issues that the site be used for a future middle school site.”

Brim Edwards also cited what she perceives as a lack of community engagement in the surrounding neighborhoods as part of her decision to vote against the proposal.

Hollands confirmed to WW he plans to vote against the proposal.

The city has so far announced three out of the six rest sites, which will have 30-60 sleeping pods apiece, sanitary and hygiene services and behavioral and mental health services available for residents. None are yet up and running.

An email sent from Dan Ryan to board members just after noon on Wednesday responded to a call from Gary Hollands on Tuesday delivering the news that the committee would be recommending agains the use of the site.

“Thank you for yesterday’s call to let me know that the former Whitaker Middle School/Adams High School site’s potential use as a Safe Rest Village will be voted down today,” Ryan wrote. “Although disappointed, the pending relocation of Harriet Tubman is a clear and obvious rationale for such a decision, based on ODOT’s vision for the Rose Quarter section of I-5.”

Ryan added: “Although today’s vote is unfortunate in terms of the Safe Rest Villages program, it is understandable...To that end, if there are any other potential sites in PPS’ portfolio that could be considered, the Portland City Commission and (despite what some detractors will always say in any neighborhood), the people of our City would be extremely grateful.”

Ryan first shopped the idea around about using the site, which is sandwiched between the Cully and Concordia neighborhoods, with PPS board members in October. The city proposed using just a 2-acre strip of the lot along 42nd Avenue, amounting to about one-fifth of the total site, according to documents on the proposal shared with WW in October.

The school was shut down in 2004 after Willamette Week published an article about the presence of high levels of toxic chemicals inside the building and in the ground.

Health officials at Portland Public Schools knew about the dangers, WW learned, but failed to disclose them to the School Board, district administration, school faculty or the families of students for 10 years. Though the district did take some measures to reduce radon and increase ventilation in the school, it failed to make a difference.

The school was shut down the week WW’s story ran, the building was demolished, and the plot of land has lain unused ever since.

Two jumbo sports facilities are other potential uses for the land.

Two safe rest sites announced so far are in Southwest Portland; one is in deep Southeast. A fourth, which was to be placed near a park in the Errol Heights Park in Southeast, was revoked after the city learned it was in a flood zone.



