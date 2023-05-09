In an Unusual Circumstance, We Have Reversed an Endorsement

WW is reversing its endorsement in the race for Portland Public Schools Board, Zone 3.

WW initially endorsed Derrick Peterson in this contest. On May 3, he withdrew from the race, following media reports of his church ties to a Christian nationalist group. Since then, he has declined to answer WW’s questions regarding his affiliations. But WW obtained a text message from Peterson to a PPS board member in which he says that if he wins the seat, he will keep it.

It’s unusual for this newspaper to reverse an endorsement, but Peterson has left us little choice with his inconsistency and lack of transparency. His opponent, Patte Sullivan, is not running a serious campaign, but she is well intentioned and, as a former teacher, has relevant experience. Also, it’s clear why she’s seeking the office. Vote for her.

Our full endorsements in the May special election can be found here. Ballots must be postmarked or dropped off by 8 pm May 16.



