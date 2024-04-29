Gaza Protesters’ Occupation of Library Puts Portland State University President in Difficult Position

Protesters supporting Palestine occupied the entrance of the Portland State University’s Millar Library for the third consecutive day as tensions between university officials and protestors grew.

At 7 pm on Monday evening, a crowd of about 200 people—many whom appeared to be Portland State students clad in black clothing and face coverings—milled around the block outside of the university’s library. Pro-Palestinian signs hung on the library steps and one protestor yelled out as the crowd echoed him, “Hey, hey, ho, ho, the occupation has got to go.” Spray-painted messages were splashed across the library’s paneled windows.

Shortly after 7:30 pm, according to a statement they released, the protesters moved inside of the library and said they would occupy it until their demands are met.

The protesters are demanding that PSU permanently cut all ties with Boeing (the university paused all gifts and grants from Boeing last week), call for a ceasefire in Gaza and stop selling Israeli-made merchandise on campus. Boeing helped build Israel’s missile-defense system and shipped the nation bombs after Hamas’ Oct. 7 attacks.

University officials in a public statement Monday afternoon asked that protesters dismantle camping structures that they’d built on the library steps—a move they made after PSU President Ann Cudd met with protestors over the weekend and gave them tepid permission to protest outside of one of the library’s entrances.

“Over the weekend, PSU did not take immediate action against the encampment to avoid escalating the situation. However, since the weekend, the encampment has grown and has resulted in greater property damage and intimidation,” the school said in a statement. “Given growing health and safety risk to our campus community and interference with university operations, PSU is asking the protestors to vacate the library portico.”

But administrators’ Monday afternoon request seemed only to entrench the protest as the day wore on.

Just before 8 pm, Portland State University on social media accounts reported “police activity” at the library. It’s so far unclear what the police are doing.

The protest at Portland State is part of a growing swell of students at colleges and universities that are staging similar protests across campuses, most notably at Columbia University. In Oregon, protests are occurring at Lewis and Clark College, Reed College and the University of Oregon. The student newspaper The Daily Emerald is providing live updates on the UO protests.