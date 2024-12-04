Top Lent K-5 School Administrators on District-Approved Leave

The two top administrators at Lent K-5 School are both on district-approved leave, according to an email sent to parents on Wednesday afternoon.

The school is a Spanish-English dual immersion school in Southeast Portland and is part of Portland Public Schools. Principal Olgamar Amor will be on district-approved leave for the remainder of the school year. Jim Weeks, an administrator who recently retired from service in the Beaverton School District, will assume the role of substitute principal.

Assistant Principal Isidro Interian Ucan will also be on district-approved leave until Dec. 20, and the district is working on a substitute.

The email, addressed by PPS’s senior director Raddy Lurie and Superintendent Dr. Kimberlee Armstrong, provides no detail about why these two officials are on leave.

“What we can say is that Principal Amor and Assistant Principal Ucan are exceptionally caring and impactful leaders, and we know that their absence will be keenly felt,” the email to parents read. “We are incredibly grateful to them for everything they have done to make Lent a strong, close knit school community, and we will be working hard to make sure you have all the support you need to thrive during this time of transition.”

PPS spokesperson Sydney Kelly tells WW that the district does not comment on personnel matters.