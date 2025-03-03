Literacy Advocate Will Run for Portland School Board

Rashelle Chase-Miller, a literacy advocate, educator, and program director for the nonprofit SMART reading, will seek a seat on the Portland Public School Board in the May 2025 election.

Chase-Miller will vie for the board’s Zone 4 seat, which encompasses North Portland and includes Roosevelt High School. That seat is currently held by Herman Greene, a senior pastor at Abundant Life PDX.

“I am running for the PPS Board of Directors for Zone 4 because our district is facing significant challenges and needs engaged, creative, and informed leadership,” Chase-Miller wrote on her website. “My experiences as an educator, leader, and parent have equipped me for this role and I look forward to contributing to a PPS that is worthy of our kids.”

A parent to two PPS students, Chase-Miller has been regularly involved as a speaker at various School Board meetings, and has pushed for funding for teachers and special education. In an email to WW, she says her top priorities include fully funding education, raising academic achievement for students, supporting teachers, and creating equitable and inclusive schools.

SMART reading, the company she works for, is an Oregon nonprofit that helps kids access reading materials for home libraries and provides reading support in schools. She has also served on the boards of Equitable Giving Circle, an organization supporting communities of color with products from businesses owned by people of color, and FACT Oregon, an organization supporting children through special education.

She has secured the endorsements of two current school board members, Chair Eddie Wang and Vice Chair Michelle DePass. City Councilor Tiffany Koyama Lane, a former educator, has also endorsed Chase-Miller.

Meanwhile, Greene has secured support from board member Julia Brim-Edwards and Self Enhancement Inc. founder Tony Hopson.

“My work reflects a commitment to anti-racist and inclusive educational practices, ensuring every child is seen, valued and celebrated,” Chase-Miller said in a press release. “These challenges can’t wait, and I’m ready to bring experience, leadership and accountability to the position.”