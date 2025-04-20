Why Herman Greene Supports the School Bond but Questions Its Spending

Herman Greene has plenty to say about the school bond.

In May, he’s up for reelection to the Portland Public Schools Board. On that same ballot, voters must decide whether to approve a $1.83 billion school bond to finance curriculum, technology and deferred maintenance. But Greene has taken issue with the biggest expense driving the bond: $1.15 billion to rebuild Cleveland, Ida B. Wells and Jefferson high schools.

At board meetings, Greene has repeatedly questioned why Portland must spend nearly half a billion dollars to overhaul a single high school, and this month he voiced frustration at district officials for not meaningfully lowering the sticker price after pledging to do so. “The math ain’t mathing,” he said.

Greene says he remains a supporter of the bond. But as WW reported last week, he’s placed himself in a politically tight spot: He’s asking voters to fork over the money even as he questions how the district plans to spend it.

WW had the opportunity to ask Greene about this balancing act recently, when he stopped by our office for an endorsement interview. In the following video, he explains why he’s willing to pick apart a ballot measure he already endorsed.

