Fixing Chronic Absenteeism Could Start With Full School Weeks

Reducing chronic absenteeism at Portland Public Schools could start with expanding the number of full-length school weeks, a community budget review committee report suggests.

The report, submitted to the School Board on May 6, presents a shocking statistic: This academic year, the district’s decision to chop up many school weeks with either early-release or noninstructional days means PPS students attend just 16 five-day weeks out of 38. That means just 42% of school weeks in a PPS student’s school year are full weeks.

The committee, comprising volunteer parents, staff and community members, evaluates and makes recommendations on Superintendent Dr. Kimberlee Armstrong’s proposed budget, which aims to address a $40 million deficit in the upcoming 2025–26 school year. PPS continues to report chronic absenteeism rates well above the national average, with 36.9% of its students, or 15,544, chronically absent in 2023–24.

While the committee wrote that it was encouraged to see Armstrong identify reducing chronic absenteeism as a priority, especially because missing school contributes to the district’s “widening” achievement gap, “the connection between stated priorities and actual funding remains unclear.”

It recommends changing the calendar to “dramatically decrease” the number of interrupted weeks, and recommends the district commit long-term funds, when available, to lengthening the school year.