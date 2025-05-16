County Confirms Active Pulmonary Tuberculosis Case at Lane Middle School

A person at Lane Middle School may have been contagious with tuberculosis for almost eight months, Multnomah County announced on Thursday afternoon.

The county confirmed that one active case of pulmonary tuberculosis at the Woodstock neighborhood school, and that the person was recently diagnosed. At this time, officials are “optimistic” that spread won’t occur from this specific case, though the person could have been contagious for eight months—from Sept. 3, 2024 to May 1, 2025.

Tuberculosis, a bacterial infection that primarily affects the lungs, can, if left untreated, progress into more serious symptoms or even death. The disease can be active, like the one at Lane, meaning it is contagious and presents symptoms, or latent, meaning the bacteria are present but that the carrier is not contagious and presents no symptoms.

The bacteria is hard to catch, and only usually spreads through close face-to-face contact for several hours over a period of weeks or months, according to the county’s announcement. That means casual encounters—like walking by an infected individual in the hallway, or even sharing drinking glasses—are not ways the infection traditionally spreads. The disease also does not live on surfaces.

“Most people who have had casual contact with a person diagnosed with tuberculosis will not become infected,” Dr. Richard Bruno, the county’s health department health officer, said in a statement. “While tuberculosis can be spread in school settings, we expect that anyone infected would not yet be ill and could be effectively treated with medication.”

Tuberculosis is hard to detect, which could explain the long period where the individual may have been contagious. Active tuberculosis usually develops months or years after initial infection. When treated properly, almost all patients are cured.

Symptoms of tuberculosis include a cough, chest pain, and coughing up blood or phlegm. The county has contacted those who might have been potentially exposed via email. Its health department will provide free blood tests to the school community in the coming weeks, and families or staff can call the county’s tuberculosis clinic at 503-988-3406.