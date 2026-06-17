School District Forced to Undo Teacher Terminations

Five teachers across Portland Public Schools received contract nonextension or nonrenewal letters in late March, notifying them they were losing their jobs. But PPS made a timing error that forced the district to rescind those termination letters, missing Oregon’s statutory deadline of March 15 to provide written notice of nonextensions or nonrenewals.

All five teachers will have their contracts extended another year.

The Portland School Board had approved the terminations March 10 with Superintendent Kimberlee Armstrong’s recommendation. Exact reasons for termination are not made public, but the board may choose not to renew contracts under state law “for any cause the Board in good faith considers sufficient.” (Such terminations are exceedingly rare.)

PPS’s mistake means the district is legally obligated to rehire the teachers for next year in accordance with state labor law.

“Because the notification deadlines established under Oregon law were not met, the district rescinded all affected notifications and addressed the matter through the appropriate legal and personnel processes,” PPS spokeswoman Candice Grose confirmed. “The district views this as a process issue and has reviewed internal procedures to help prevent similar occurrences in the future.”

Grose maintains the snafu had no impact on the district’s future hiring and employment plans.

PPS has laid off at least 82 educators ahead of the 2026–27 academic year because of a multimillion-dollar budget deficit. The Portland Association of Teachers has separately been protesting 77 of those layoffs, describing them as violations of the union’s contract.