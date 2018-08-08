Roughly 185,457 acres of Oregon land are currently on fire, according to the National Interagency Fire Center. That represents 13 wildfires blazing throughout the state, mostly in Southern Oregon.
It's almost as much as the number of Oregon acres—219,509—that burned the entire year of 2016.
The NIFC also predicts the Pacific Northwest region in the coming months will be at "above normal" risk for wildfires. Hot, dry summers are making forest infernos increasingly common.
And all that smoke from Southern Oregon and Northern California? It's on its way up to Portland this week.
Comments