Unlike conventional cigarettes, e-cigarettes are not taxed in Oregon. But given the large and rapidly growing market they command—and concerns on the part of public health officials about their popularity among teens—that tax-free treatment is unlikely to last. So called "sin taxes"—on tobacco, alcohol, marijuana and gambling—are a crucial source of revenue for the state and for local governments. It's not a matter of if, but when, such taxes will cover e-cigarettes as well.