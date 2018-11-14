Not only did Democratic Gov. Kate Brown cruise to re-election over a strong opponent, Rep. Knute Buehler (R-Bend), Democrats also picked up three seats in the House to capture a supermajority. That's because Neron and two other Democrats in the Portland suburbs—both of them women—beat Republican incumbents. Democrats added an open Senate seat in Ashland to gain the supermajority in that chamber, too. Supermajorities, three-fifths majorities in each chamber, will allow them to pass new taxes.