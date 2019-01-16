No. Salem, Eugene and Bend have all seen rents increase rapidly, with median rents up by a quarter in four years, according to data from the real estate website Zillow. "If you ask anyone in Southern Oregon, no one would tell you any differently: The housing crisis is real in Southern Oregon and has been growing in the last five years," says Michelle Glass, director of the Rogue Action Center, a community organization in Medford. "This has actually been one of the most difficult things about the housing crisis, the fact that for many state policy makers, it is invisible outside of the Portland metro area."