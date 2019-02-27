"How is it that some vocations are more honored, more important, more 'special' than another?" Gail L. Meyer of the Oregon Criminal Defense Lawyers Association asked lawmakers in 2017, when a similar bill died in committee. "There are scores of vocations that require an interaction with persons who are in an agitated state: teachers, public librarians, facility custodians, public defenders.…Where will this parade of 'specialness' end?"