What the Bill Would Do: The bill would require big tech companies to release the blueprints for repairs so consumers can choose who, when and where to repair their devices. Small repair shops could buy parts and tools necessary for repairs. Similar bills have reformed the auto industry. In 2012, Massachusetts passed a landmark bill that required auto companies to release similar information about repairs and open up the sale of parts. Less than two years later, getting a car fixed at any repair shop, affiliated with the manufacturer or not, was possible in all states. But no state legislature has successfully addressed the monopoly on tech repairs.