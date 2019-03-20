Who Supports It:

Some university students, faculty and staff at PSU, including those who make up a group called Disarm PSU, support barring campus police from carrying guns. An independent review commissioned by the university found that more than half of respondents to a survey wanted campus police to be disarmed at PSU. But the review recommended keeping the campus police armed with guns, in part because not doing so could open up the university to liability if other campuses consistently issue guns to campus safety officers.