Records newly obtained by WW show Marquis' op-ed set off a flurry of emails between members of the Oregon District Attorneys Association. Despite several district attorneys privately condemning the piece, the ODAA refused to disavow Marquis' op-ed. Other DAs defended Marquis, saying he should be allowed to say what he believes as a private citizen now that he's retired, and blamed tensions in Salem for turning the backlash into a "with-us-or-against-us moment." (Marquis, for his part, tells WW, "It's a sad state of affairs when any criticism of legislators is met by 'burn the witch.'")