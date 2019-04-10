My observation is yes. Of course, you'll get a small group of Second Amendment supporters who will say, "You don't know what might have happened." And you're certainly not going to get the guy who went through the deal [getting his guns taken away] to be honest. So now you're going to go to him and say, "Would you have killed yourself if you didn't do this?" The second he says yes, he's got a mental health determination against him and he's just lost his Second Amendment rights. Now he can't own guns. So this is sort of a Catch-22.