State officials counted 2,109 public testimony and staff documents filed for a Feb. 28 hearing on Oregon House Bill 3063, which would eliminate nonmedical exemptions for childhood vaccines. That's the most people to weigh in for a single hearing on a bill this session—and the second most since the state began cataloging public testimony online. (Chris Lehman, a reporter for KLCC and The Oregonian, first noted the record turnout this week on Twitter.)