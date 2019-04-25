Who Opposes It:

In its current form, there are calls for significant changes—from the Oregon Environmental Council and Verde, the nonprofit that has done the most to push local changes to address the NW Metals fire. "The current iteration does not fully address the loophole that allows NW Metals to operate," says Oriana Magnera, climate and energy policy coordinator for Verde, which wants a task force to look at the issue before any legislation is passed. Other environmental groups also think the bill is flawed. "With facilities that are handling this kind of material, there needs to be people with environmental expertise in an oversight process from beginning to end," says Jennifer Coleman, health outreach director for the Oregon Environmental Council. "There's no mechanism to do that without DEQ oversight. This may be an OK first step, but it's not going to protect the communities that need to be protected."