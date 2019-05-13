Multiple sources tell WW that Oregon Senate Democrats have reached a deal with Senate Republicans that will bring the minority party back to the Legislature after nearly a week on the lam.
Democrats have reportedly agreed to kill two bills that Republicans dislike: Senate Bill 978, which strengthens gun laws and House Bill 3063, which ends non-medical exemptions for families who choose not to vaccinate their children.
Republican senators could be back in the building this afternoon for a vote on House Bill 3427, which will provide $1 billion a year in new tax money for schools. The Republicans reportedly agreed as part of the deal not to walk out again or to engage in other delaying tactics.
Senate Republicans declined comment. Senate Democrats and a spokesperson for Gov. Kate Brown did not respond to a request for comment.
