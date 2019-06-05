She works as a hospice volunteer, sitting in Coffee Creek Correctional Facility's infirmary with women who will die behind bars. She has a thick stack of certifications from all the classes she's taken—from quilting to computer skills—and an even thicker stack of letters of support from other women in prison, friends and family, and volunteers who work with her at the prison. She has never been disciplined or cited for bad behavior in prison, according to her petition.