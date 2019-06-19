New York and Oregon have this much in common: Democrats, now in control of both houses of the Legislature as well as the governor's mansion, have passed stricter tenant protections this session.
New York landlords were horrified this week by the passage of a new law that no longer sunsets and gets rid of key loopholes. Oregon similarly upset the typical course of the real estate business by passing a statewide cap on rent increases.
But New York, which has had renter protections for much longer, still has the jump on Oregon in limiting rent increases and protecting tenants from eviction.
Does the law sunset?
Oregon: No.
New York: No (And that was a key change to the bill this session).
What properties are affected by the law?
Oregon: Any rental property in the state older than 15 years old. Buildings age into the system.
New York: Any jurisdiction with a vacancy rate lower than 5 percent can now opt in. In New York City, any buildings with six units or more built before 1974 are automatically covered by the law, along with buildings erected under programs providing developers with tax breaks.
How much is rent allowed to increase?
Oregon: Roughly 10 percent (7 percent plus inflation) a year, set by the law.
New York: Local boards determine increases. Last year, rent for a one-year lease on a rent-stabilized apartment went up 1.5 percent.
How high can the rent be increased if a unit becomes vacant?
Oregon: Whatever the landlord wants, if the previous tenant leaves voluntarily. If the previous tenant was evicted for cause or the tenant's lease wasn't renewed after the first year, rent hikes must stay under the caps.
New York: The new law says landlords can't raise rents above what local boards allow. Until this year, landlords were allowed to increase rent 20 percent when a previous tenant left.
May landlords evict a tenant to move themselves or a family member in?
Oregon: Yes.
New York: Yes, but only into one unit per landlord.
Is it a crime for a landlord to improperly evict a tenant?
Oregon: Nope.
New York: Yes.
Any limits on security deposits?
Oregon: Not statewide. Portland City Hall is preparing to limit security deposits to one month's rent.
New York: The law limits security deposits statewide, rent stabilized or not, to one month's rent.
