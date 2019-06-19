""It is insane to think that suspects could completely avoid any legal consequences by simply claiming ignorance, even in the presence of overwhelming evidence that they stole the vehicles," Gresham mayor Shane Bemis said in a statement after the bill passed. "The spike in stolen vehicles put a horrible burden on our residents, often those experiencing the most economically vulnerability, who couldn't get their kids to school and make it to work on time, and who suddenly found themselves facing impound and repair fees, or the cost of a new vehicle."