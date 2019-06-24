At the Oregon rally April 23, Bigtree compared doctors giving vaccines to children to Nazis prosecuted for performing medical experiments on people forced into concentration camps in Germany. He promoted several vaccine-related conspiracy theories and railed against the pharmaceutical industry.

“They want to tell us how much money they’ve saved America by stopping a rash that lasts for four days,” he said. “We’re going to sue their balls off. They have lied to you. They have poisoned you.”