

Barker, 76, a retired Portland cop, has been at or near the top of this survey for years. He’s a straight shooter, a moderate and the lawmaker who suffered the biggest blow of the session when Kotek stripped him of his chairmanship of the Judiciary Committee because he didn’t like the idea of rolling back sentencing measures (including the death penalty) without a vote of the people. Barker soldiered on with his consolation prize, chairmanship of the Business and Labor Committee, but most lobbyists say the demotion diminished him. “This guy got thrown under the bus by the D leadership. Too bad, because he is smart, effective and true to his leadership even when they are not. We could use more Barkers in the Legislature,” says a progressive. “He used to be very effective until he was removed from his chairmanship,” says a lobbyist who works on public safety. “He was removed from Judiciary in order to move crappy, trial-lawyer-favored legislation and sidelined in the Business Committee when he didn’t take on extreme policy changes for his peers,” says a business lobbyist.