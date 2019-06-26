Idaho is coming in hot.
While the Senate may be camped out in the Gem State this week, the House is taking a cue from it. Oregon's legislators passed the "Idaho Stop" bill Tuesday; once signed into law, it would allow cyclists to treat stop signs like yield signs.
The bill's nickname is a reference to the first state to adopt similar legislation.
Senate Bill 998 permits bicyclists to enter intersections controlled by either stop signs or flashing red signals without stopping completely, provided they yield lawful right of way to other approaching traffic. Sen. Floyd Prozanski (D-Eugene), a chief sponsor of the the bill said it only applies to bicyclists — so no changes for motorcycles, unicyclists, or scooters.
The bill, which passed 21-8 in the Senate on June 18, now moves to Governor Kate Brown's desk.
