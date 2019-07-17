Some scoffed at the idea that Wi-Fi could harm schoolchildren. Not Sen. Laurie Monnes Anderson (D-Gresham).
"People laughed at this and said, 'We can't be wearing aluminum all the time,'" she says. "Sen. Rob Wagner put a roll of aluminum [foil] on my desk, which I thought was hilarious."
Monnes Anderson was a chief sponsor of Senate Bill 283, which directs the Oregon Health Authority to look over independent peer-reviewed scientific studies of the effects of "microwave radiation" in schools. When WW examined the idea as a "Bill of the Week" in May, its passage seemed a long shot. But it cruised through both legislative chambers and now awaits the signature of Gov. Kate Brown.
Monnes Anderson says she's glad, but not surprised, her bill passed. "You can't see radiation, feel it, taste it, so it doesn't exist? I know better than that," she says.
It's one of nearly two dozen bills WW examined during the turbulent legislative session. Here's how the others fared.
PASSED
Senate Bill 1013
Limits crimes which qualify for the death penalty.
House Bill 2437
Allows farmers to excavate dig more ditches without a permit, and dump some of the dirt into wetlands.
HB 2015
Issues non-commercial driver's licenses to undocumented immigrants.
SB 212
Started as tax reductions for college tuition and fees. But it was "gut and stuffed" with a measure that says if voters overturn a tax hike, schools won't get promised funding.
SB 792
Require annual inspections of auto scrapyards.
SB 577
Toughens the law on bias crimes and tracks them.
SB 90
Outlaws plastic straws unless customers ask for them.
SB 421
Ensures that victims of accidents will be fully compensated before their health insurance company can collect.
FAILED
HB 2020
A cap on carbon emissions.
HB 2796
Allowing the construction of affordable housing on wetlands.
This bill would have paved over wetlands and built housing on top of them, and would only replace a quarter of the wetlands instead of at a 1-1 ratio.
HB 3063
Removed the religious and philosophical exemptions for vaccine requirements.
SB 543
Allowed taxing districts for children's services.
HB 2786
Qualified deputy district attorneys for police pensions.
SB 892
Exempted Pedialyte should be exempt from the bottle deposit.
SB 451
Reclassified an incinerator as a renewable energy plant so that it could receive tax credits.
HB 3338
Removed guns from campus police at public universities.
HB 2688
Required big tech companies to release blueprints for repairs.
SB 595
Shifted lodging taxes from tourism to affordable housing.
HB 2859
Established confidentiality for legislative workers reporting sexual harassment, as well as the accused.
HB 2184
Taxed cell phone users to pay for rural broadband.
